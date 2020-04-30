Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls.
April 20
At 10:21 a.m., responded to the 200 block of Butternut Circle, Carver, for report of a child custody dispute.
April 21
At 8:23 p.m., responded to Highway 212 and Powers Boulevard, Chanhassen, for a property damage motor vehicle accident involving a deer. A Minneapolis man was cited for driving after revocation.
April 22
At 10:57 a.m., responded to the 1900 block of Levi Griffin Road, Carver, for report of a theft.
At 2:45 p.m., responded to Audubon Road and Coulter Boulevard, Chanhassen, for a two-vehicle property damage accident with no injuries. A Chanhassen woman was cited for failure to yield right of way.
At 3:54 p.m., responded to the 600 block of West 78th Street, Chanhassen for report of a domestic.
At 5:06 p.m., responded to County Road 40 and Highway 25, San Francisco Township, for a personal injury motorcycle accident.
April 23
At 2:48 p.m., responded to the 1700 block of Cottongrass Court, Chanhassen, for report of an assault. A Chanhassen man was arrested and cited for domestic assault, according to the report.
April 24
At 11:23 p.m., responded to the 7800 block of Madelyn Creek Drive, Victoria, for report of a domestic.
At 11:44 p.m., responded to the 14500 block of County Road 40, Dahlgren Township, for report of a domestic.
April 25
At 2:44 a.m., made a traffic stop at Bramble Drive and Highway 101, Chanhassen, where a Belle Paine woman was cited for drug violation and paraphernalia possession, and driving after revocation.
At 3:44 p.m., responded to Highway 5 and County road 11 North, Victoria, for a personal injury accident.
At 5:23 p.m., responded to the 5000 block of Dahlgren Road, Dahlgren Township, for report of Chaska child abuse.
At 10:42 p.m., made a traffic stop at County Road 101 and Creekwood Drive, Chanhassen, where a Brooklyn Park man was arrested for 5th degree drug possession and paraphernalia and no valid Minnesota driver’s license. A New Hope man was cited for open container.