Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls.
Dec. 2
At 10:32 a.m., made a traffic stop at County Road 61 and Stoughton Avenue, Chanhassen, where a Burnsville woman was arrested for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
At 10:34 a.m., responded to the 800 block of West 78th Street, Chanhassen, where a Minneapolis man was cited for theft.
At 1:07 p.m., responded to the 6200 block of Cascade Pass, Chanhassen, for report of a theft.
Dec. 4
At 7:24 p.m., responded to the 6700 block of Pointe Lake Lucy, Chanhassen, for report of a domestic.
Dec. 5
At 2:59 a.m., responded to the 13600 block of Juliet Road, Dahlgren Township, for report of a theft.
At 2:55 p.m., responded to the 500 block of West 78th Street, Chanhassen, for report of a theft.
At 9:36 p.m., responded to the 1900 block of Commonwealth Boulevard, Chanhassen, for report of a domestic.
Dec. 6
At 9:18 a.m., responded to the 600 block of 4th Street East, Chaska, where an adult male was charged with 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and introduction of contraband to jail.
At 3:35 p.m., responded to Park Road and Powers Boulevard, Chanhassen, where a Chanhassen woman and a Minneapolis man were involved in a two-car property damage accident.
At 7:03 p.m., made a traffic stop at County Road 101 and County Road 61, Chanhassen, where a Becker man was cited for possession of marijuana.
At 8:05 p.m., made a traffic stop at Park Road and Powers Boulevard, Chanhassen, where a Chaska man was cited for careless driving, driving without headlights and failure to obey traffic device.
Dec. 7
At 7:26 a.m., responded to the 2700 block of Century Circle, Chanhassen, for report of a domestic.
Dec. 8
At 1:30 a.m., made a traffic stop at Great Plains Boulevard and West 79th Street, where a Victoria woman was arrested for 4th degree DWI.
At 5:07 p.m., responded to the 8500 block of Flamingo Drive, Chanhassen, for report of a domestic.