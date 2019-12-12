Carver County Sheriff's Office
 

Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls.

Dec. 2

At 10:32 a.m., made a traffic stop at County Road 61 and Stoughton Avenue, Chanhassen, where a Burnsville woman was arrested for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

At 10:34 a.m., responded to the 800 block of West 78th Street, Chanhassen, where a Minneapolis man was cited for theft.

At 1:07 p.m., responded to the 6200 block of Cascade Pass, Chanhassen, for report of a theft.

Dec. 4

At 7:24 p.m., responded to the 6700 block of Pointe Lake Lucy, Chanhassen, for report of a domestic.

Dec. 5

At 2:59 a.m., responded to the 13600 block of Juliet Road, Dahlgren Township, for report of a theft.

At 2:55 p.m., responded to the 500 block of West 78th Street, Chanhassen, for report of a theft.

At 9:36 p.m., responded to the 1900 block of Commonwealth Boulevard, Chanhassen, for report of a domestic.

Dec. 6

At 9:18 a.m., responded to the 600 block of 4th Street East, Chaska, where an adult male was charged with 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and introduction of contraband to jail.

At 3:35 p.m., responded to Park Road and Powers Boulevard, Chanhassen, where a Chanhassen woman and a Minneapolis man were involved in a two-car property damage accident.

At 7:03 p.m., made a traffic stop at County Road 101 and County Road 61, Chanhassen, where a Becker man was cited for possession of marijuana.

At 8:05 p.m., made a traffic stop at Park Road and Powers Boulevard, Chanhassen, where a Chaska man was cited for careless driving, driving without headlights and failure to obey traffic device.

Dec. 7

At 7:26 a.m., responded to the 2700 block of Century Circle, Chanhassen, for report of a domestic.

Dec. 8

At 1:30 a.m., made a traffic stop at Great Plains Boulevard and West 79th Street, where a Victoria woman was arrested for 4th degree DWI.

At 5:07 p.m., responded to the 8500 block of Flamingo Drive, Chanhassen, for report of a domestic.

 
 
 
 
 
 

