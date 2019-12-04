Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls.
Nov. 25
At 2:46 a.m., responded to the 7900 block of Market Boulevard, Chanhassen, for report of a theft.
At 8:20 a.m., made a traffic stop at Jonathan Carver Parkway and Ironwood Drive, Carver, where an Eden Prairie man was cited for use of wireless communication device.
At 9:43 a.m., responded to the 600 block of 4th Street East, Chaska, for report of a drug violation.
At 2:49 p.m., responded to the 5400 block of Zumbra Drive, Victoria, for report of a theft.
At 2:53 p.m., made a traffic stop at County Road 43 and Maplewood Road, Dahlgren Township where a Le Center man was cited for speeding.
Nov. 26
At 7:25 a.m., responded to Highway 7 and Baycliffe Drive, Victoria, for a hit and run, personal injury accident involving a man from Ramsey.
At 10:33 a.m., made a traffic stop at Highway 5 and Highway 41, Chanhassen, where a woman from Kearney, Nebraska was cited for use of a wireless communication device.
At 4:19 p.m., responded to the 7700 block of Kerber Boulevard, Chanhassen, for report of a theft.
At 5:14 p.m., responded to the 8200 block of Victoria Drive, Victoria, for report of a child custody dispute.
Nov. 28
At 12:30 a.m., made a traffic stop at Dartmouth Drive and Barberry Circle, Chanhassen, where a man and a woman, both from Shakopee were cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
At 12:38 a.m., made a traffic stop at Rolling Acres Road and Interlaken, Victoria, where a St. Louis Park man was arrested for 3rd degree DWI.
At 1:19 a.m., responded to the 7000 block of Mill Creek Lane, Chanhassen, for report of a domestic.
At 10:59 a.m., responded to the 7700 block of Madelyn Creek Drive, Victoria, for report of a child custody dispute.
Nov. 29
At 12:40 p.m., responded to the 8100 block of Trillium Circle, Victoria, for report of a theft.
At 7:20 p.m., made a traffic stop at County Road 10 East and County Road 11, Laketown Township, where a Chaska man was arrested for criminal vehicular operation and DWI.
At 8:26 p.m., made a traffic stop at County Road 101 and Lake Drive, Chanhassen, where a South Haven man was arrested for 4th degree DWI and speeding.
Nov. 30
At 12:09 p.m., responded to the 7000 block of Tecumseh Lane, Chanhassen, for report of Chaska child abuse.
At 8:29 p.m., responded to the 1500 block of Hartwell Drive, Carver, where a Carver man was arrested for domestic assault and interference with a 911 call.
At 10:58 p.m., responded to the 6800 block of Rolling Acres Road, Victoria, for report of a domestic.
Dec. 1
At 7:21 p.m., made a traffic stop at Fox Hollow Drive and Highway 101, Chanhassen, where a Chaska woman was arrested for 3rd degree DWI, open bottle and B-card violation.