Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls.
Feb. 3
At 3:03 p.m, responded to the 1300 block of Lake Drive West, Chanhassen, for report of a theft.
At 10:21 p.m., responded to the 3600 block of Hickory Road, Chanhassen, for report of a domestic.
Feb. 4
At 12:27 p.m., made a traffic stop at Kerber Boulevard and 78th Street West, Chanhassen, where a 14-year-old Cologne male was arrested for theft of services, giving a false name to a peace officer, possession of marijuana and possession of nicotine by person under age 18.
At 12:34 p.m., made a traffic stop at Powers Boulevard and Pioneer Trail, Chanhassen, where a man was arrested on outstanding warrant.
At 7:11 p.m., responded to the 1100 block of Homestead Lane, Chanhassen, where at Chanhassen man was cited for ordinance violation of a dog running at large.
Feb. 5
At 12:53 p.m., responded to the 1400 block of West 78th Street, Chanhassen, for report of property damage.
At 7:49 p.m., responded to the 1900 block of Levi Griffin road, Carver, for report of a theft.
At 11:22 p.m., responded to the 8900 block of Crossroads Boulevard, Chanhassen, where a Morton woman was cited for theft/shoplifting.
At 11:35 p.m., responded to the 3600 block of Hickory Road, Chanhassen, for report of a domestic.
Feb. 7
At 9:35 a.m., made a traffic stop at Highway 101 and Sandy Hook Road, Chanhassen, where a Crystal man was arrested for driving after confiscation, no proof of insurance and multiple outstanding warrants.
At 11:51 a.m., responded to the 1500 block of Commercial Avenue, Victoria for report of a theft.
At 7:08 p.m., made a traffic stop at Main Street West and Jonathan Carver Parkway, Dahlgren Township, where a Carver man was arrested and cited for DWI.
At 7:53 p.m., responded to the 8500 block of Alisa Court, Chanhassen, for report of a theft.
Feb. 8
At 7:36 a.m., responded to the 1500 block of Hartwell Drive, Carver, where a man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Feb. 9
At 1:45 p.m., responded to Pioneer Trail and Great Plains Boulevard, Chanhassen for a two-vehicle personal injury accident. One driver was cited; one driver injured.