Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
July 26
At 2:03 am. Officers responded near the intersection of Highway 41 and West 82nd Street in Chanhassen for a disturbing the peace report.
At 2:37 a.m. officers responded to the 8500 block of Flamingo Drive in Chanhassen for a burglary report.
At 8:07 p.m. officers responded to the 800 block of Beach Road in Waconia for a Chaska child abuse report.
July 27
At 6:53 a.m. officers responded to the 7700 block of Arboretum Village Circle in Chanhassen for a burglary report.
At 9:59 a.m. officers responded to the 5200 block of Trotter Trail in Victoria for a fire call.
At 3:16 p.m. officers responded to the 1900 block of Levi Griffin Road in Carver for a theft report. An Eden Prairie man and a Bloomington Juvenile male were cited with shoplifting misdemeanors.
At 9:59 p.m. officers responded to the 7600 block of Chanhassen Road in Chanhassen for an assault report.
July 28
At 10:07 a.m. officers responded to the 1300 block of Park Road in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 10:54 a.m. officers responded to the 700 block of Riesgraf Road in Carver for a fire call.
July 30
At 1:16 a.m. officers responded to the 1700 block of Monroe Drive in Carver for a theft report.
July 31
At 4:16 a.m. officers responded to the 600 block of East Fourth Street in Chaska for an assault report.
At 6:32 a.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of Bluff Creek Drive in Chanhassen for a vehicle theft report.
At 3:31 p.m. officers responded to the 9500 block of Foxford Road in Chanhassen for a property damage report.
Aug 1
At 10:05 a.m. officers responded to the 7900 block of Market Boulevard in Chanhassen for a sex crime report.