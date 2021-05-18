Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
May 10
At 9:53 a.m., responded near the intersection of Jonathan Carver Parkway and Spring Creek Drive in Carver for a two-vehicle incident. A Carver juvenile male was cited for using a wireless device, while a Columbia Heights man was cited for driving without a valid license.
At 11:42 a.m., responded to the 1900 block of Levi Griffin Road in Carver for a theft report. A Minneapolis woman was cited for a theft misdemeanor.
At 12:30 p.m., responded to the 310 block of Broadway Street in Carver, citing a man with a disorderly conduct misdemeanor.
At 1:01 p.m., responded to the 6900 block of Hazeltine Boulevard in Chanhassen for a theft report.
May 11
At 10:38 a.m., responded to the 1800 block of Plymouth Lane in Chanhassen for a missing person report.
At 10:51 a.m., responded to the 1700 block of Hemlock Way in Chanhassen for a miscellaneous criminal report. A Chanhassen woman was cited with a misdemeanor for obstructing the legal process. A Chanhassen man was cited with a misdemeanor for fleeing a peace officer on foot.
May 12
At 2:08 p.m., responded to the 7800 block of Market Boulevard in Chanhassen for an uttering/bad check report. A Minneapolis man was cited for showing a fraudulent driver’s license.
May 13
At 1:13 p.m., responded near the intersection of Highway 41 and Highway 5 in Chanhassen for a two-vehicle accident involving two women from Eden Prairie and Victoria.
At 5:56 p.m., responded to the 7200 block of Rogers Court in Chanhassen for a fire call.
May 14
At 10:20 p.m., responded to the 6600 block of Minnewashta Parkway in Chanhassen for a theft report.
May 16
At 1:20 a.m., responded near the intersection of Kerber Boulevard and 78th Street West in Chanhassen for an alcohol-related traffic report. A Minnetonka man was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI misdemeanor.