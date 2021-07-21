Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
July 12
At 8:01 a.m. officers responded to the 8400 block of Stone Creek Court in Chanhassen for a vehicle theft report.
At 8:57 a.m. officers responded to the 2200 block of West 78th Street in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 9:09 a.m. officers responded to the 3600 block of Hickory Road in Chanhassen for a burglary report.
At 10:42 a.m. officers responded to the 2000 block of Boulder Road in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 9:05 a.m. officers responded to the 800 block of Sixth Street West in Carver for a property damage report.
July 13
At 7:50 a.m. officers responded to the 1900 block of Levi Griffin Road in Carver for a theft report. A Chaska man was cited with a shoplifting misdemeanor.
At 8:54 p.m. officers responded to the 7800 block of Market Boulevard in Chanhassen for a theft report. A juvenile male from Chanhassen was cited with a misdemeanor for theft, possessing liquor under the age of 21, and entering a licensed premise under the age of 21. A Chanhassen juvenile male was cited with a misdemeanor for liquor possession and drug paraphernalia.
July 14
At 8:57 a.m. officers responded near the intersection of Highway 5 and Rolling Acres Road in Victoria for an accident report. It involved a Carver woman, a Minnetrista woman, and an Excelsior man.
At 3:14 p.m. officers responded near the intersection of Market Boulevard and West 78th Street in Chanhassen for an accident report. It involved a Chanhassen man and a Chanhassen woman.
At 5:17 p.m. officers responded near the intersection of Pioneer Trail and Victoria Drive in Laketown Township for a two-vehicle accident report. It involved a Victoria man cited for failure to yield and a juvenile male from Carver.
July 15
At 11:23 p.m. officers responded near the intersection of Highway 212 and County Road 61 in Chaska for an alcohol-related traffic report.
July 16
At 8:53 a.m. officers responded to the 8300 block of Audubon Road in Chanhassen for an assault report.
July 17
At 1:45 p.m. officers responded to the 6900 block of Hazeltine Boulevard in Chanhassen for a privacy/disturbing the peace report. A Hutchinson man was cited for disorderly conduct.
At 3:05 p.m. officers responded to the 2400 block of Woods Drive in Victoria for a property damage report.
July 18
At 12:59 a.m. officers responded to the 7100 block of Utica Lane in Chanhassen for a missing person report.
At 2:39 a.m. officers responded to the 3500 block of Creek Road in Chaska for a drug violation report. A Carver man was arrested for drug possession and driving after cancellation.
At 5:57 p.m. officers responded to the 1500 block of Hartwell Drive in Carver for a theft report.
At 9:15 p.m. officers responded to the 500 block of West 78th Street in Chanhassen for a property report.