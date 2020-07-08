Sheriff Report
Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls.
June 29
At 10:56 a.m., responded to the 900 block of West 78th Street for an uttering/bad check report.
At 2:57 p.m., responded to the 80 block of West 78th Street for a theft report.
At 11:58 p.m., responded to the 600 block of Ramsey Circle for a report of suspicious activity.
June 30
At 12:02 p.m., responded to the 2000 block of West 78th Street for a theft report.
At 3:17 p.m., responded to the 7000 block of Market Boulevard for an assault report.
July 3
At 2:19 p.m., responded to the 6000 block of Hazeltine Boulevard for a boat and water report.
At 6:08 p.m., responded to an undisclosed address in Chanhassen for a sex crime report.
July 4
At 5:11 a.m., responded to the 400 block of West 79th street for an alcohol-involved traffic report.
At 9:13 a.m., responded to the 7000 block of Fawn Hill Road for a burglary report.