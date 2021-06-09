Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
May 31
At 4:33 a.m. officers responded near the intersection of County Road 101 and Flying Cloud Drive in Chanhassen for a motor vehicle accident. A White Bear Lake woman collided with a deer. There were no injuries or citations.
At 11:21 a.m. officers responded to Lotus Lake in Chanhassen for a boat and water report.
At 6:35 p.m. officers responded to the 7800 block of Park Drive in Chanhassen for a theft report.
June 1
At 2:23 p.m. officers responded to the 600 block of Fourth Street East in Chaska for a mental health report.
At 4:42 p.m. officers responded to the 800 block of Kimberly Lane in Chanhassen for a fire call.
At 6:30 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Hundertmark Road East in Chaska for a drug violation.
June 2
At 11:08 a.m. officers responded to the 1900 block of Meridian Curve in Carver for a fire call.
At 12:10 p.m. officers responded to the 1800 block of Main Street West in Carver for a theft report.
At 10:11 p.m. officers responded to the 700 block of Flying Cloud Drive in Chanhassen for a mental health report.
June 3
At 1:55 a.m. officers responded to the 1900 block of Paisley Path in Chanhassen for a fire call.
June 4
At 1:07 a.m. officers responded to the 600 block of Fourth Street East in Chaska for an assault report. A Chanhassen man was arrested for fourth-degree assault.
At 6:43 p.m. officers responded to the 7800 block of Market Boulevard in Chanhassen for a theft report.
June 5
At 2:21 a.m. officers responded to a Chanhassen location for an alcohol-related traffic report. An Excelsior man was arrested and cited for a fourth-degree DWI, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, and failure to maintain in his lane.
At 12:25 p.m. officers responded to the 700 block of West Village Road in Chanhassen for a property damage report.