Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
May 17
At 3:47 p.m. officers responded to the 50 block of Lake Drive East in Chanhassen for a theft report.
May 18
At 12:24 p.m. officers responded to the 2000 block of Oakwood Ridge in Chanhassen for a missing person report.
At 11:34 p.m. officers responded to the 1800 block of Main Street West in Carver for an assault report. A Carver man was arrested and cited for domestic assault.
May 19
At 5:29 p.m. officers responded near the intersection of Market Boulevard and Lake Drive in Chanhassen for a two-vehicle accident involving personal injury. A Chanhassen juvenile male was cited for failing to stop at a stop sign. The stop also involved a Chanhassen woman.
At 11:29 p.m. officers responded near the intersection of Nez Perce Drive and Carver Beach Road in Chanhassen for a fire call.
May 20
At 10:40 a.m. officers responded to the 440 block of Pleasant View Road in Chanhassen for a theft report.
May 21
At 12:19 a.m. officers responded near the intersection of Deerbrook Drive and Pioneer Trail in Chanhassen for a drug violation report. A Chaska woman was cited for drug possession, drug paraphernalia, and possessing liquor under the age of 21.
At 1:10 p.m. officers responded to the 600 block of Fourth Street East in Chaska for a sex crime report.
May 22
At 1:58 p.m. officers responded to the 800 block of West 78th Street in Chanhassen. A Chaska man was arrested for check forgery, receiving stolen property, and ID theft.
At 10:30 p.m. officers responded to the 1000 block of Overlook Drive in Carver for a fire call.