Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
April 19
At 5:40 a.m. officers responded to the 7700 block of Chanhassen Road in Chanhassen for a robbery report.
At 12:58 p.m. officers responded to the 400 block of Fourth Street East in Chaska for a mental health report.
April 20
At 2:27 p.m. officers responded to the 500 block of Market Street in Chanhassen for a drug violation. A Chanhassen woman was cited for drug possession.
April 21
At 4:22 p.m. officers responded to the 600 block of Fourth Street East in Chaska for a property damage report.
At 6:41 p.m. officers responded to the 2000 block of Crestview Drive in Chanhassen for a fire call.
At 7:22 p.m. officers responded near the intersection of Jonathan Carver Parkway and Genes Road in San Francisco Township for a personal injury accident. A Carver man was cited for careless driving and speeding.
April 22
At 12:36 a.m. officers responded to the 18900 block of West 78th Street in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 8:35 a.m. officers responded to the 3800 block of Red Cedar Point Road in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 10:16 a.m. officers responded to the 750 block of Kirche Hill Drive in Carver for a bad check report.
At 4:28 p.m. officers responded to the 3800 block of Red Cedar Point Road in Chanhassen for a theft report.
April 23
At 10:13 a.m. officers responded to the 8100 block of Century Boulevard in Chanhassen for a property damage report.
April 24
At 3:23 p.m. officers responded to the 940 block of Santa Vera Drive in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 3:37 p.m. officers responded to the 2900 block of Corporate Place in Chanhassen for a theft report.