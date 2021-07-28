Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
July 19
At 12:20 p.m. officers responded to the 1500 block of Hartwell Drive in Carver for a drug violation report. A Carver man was arrested on a warrant and warned for drug paraphernalia possession.
At 7:42 p.m. officers responded near the intersection of Highway 212 and Jonathan Carver Parkway in Dahlgren Township for an accident report. It involved a Carver woman and a Cologne man.
July 20
At 10:19 p.m. officers responded to the 300 block of Lake Drive East in Chanhassen for a theft report.
July 21
At 1:27 p.m. officers responded near the intersection of Galpin Boulevard and Highway 5 in Chanhassen for an accident report. A Chanhassen man and woman were involved.
At 2:26 p.m. officers responded near the intersection of Third Street West and Broadway Street in Carver for a Chaska child abuse report.
At 6:56 p.m. officers responded near the intersection of Lakeview Road East and Lyman Boulevard in Chanhassen for a mental health report.
At 11:01 p.m. officers responded to the 2400 block of Highway 7 in Chanhassen for a property damage report.
July 22
At 2:11 p.m. officers responded to the 1900 block of Levi Griffin Road in Carver for a theft report.
At 6:50 p.m. officers responded near the intersection of Jonathan Carver Parkway and Highway 212 in Dahlgren Township for an accident report. A Carver man was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device and failure to yield. A Columbia Heights man was also involved.
July 23
At 5:51 a.m. officers responded to the 2900 block of West 82nd Street in Chanhassen for a disturbing the peace report.
At 9:38 a.m. officers responded to the block of 850 West 78th Street in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 2:38 p.m. officers responded to the 1900 block of Meridian Curve in Carver for a boat and water report.
July 24
At 3:26 p.m. officers responded to the 0 block of Lake Minnewashta in Chanhassen for a boat and water report.
At 5:45 p.m. officers responded near the intersection of Flying Cloud Drive and Highway 101 in Chanhassen for an accident report. A Butterfield man and a Shakopee man were involved.
At 7:33 p.m. officers responded near the intersection of 142nd Street and Tacoma Avenue in Young America Township for a Chaska child abuse report.
At 9:07 p.m. officers responded to the 7400 block of Chanhassen Road in Chanhassen for an assault report.
July 25
At 8:35 a.m. officers responded to the 7700 block of Arboretum Village Circle in Chanhassen for an assault report. A Chanhassen man was arrested for domestic assault by strangulation, fifth degree criminal sexual conduct, and interfering with a 911 call.
At 11:03 p.m. officers responded to the 7800 block of Autumn Ridge Avenue in Chanhassen for an assault report. A Chanhassen man was arrested with a domestic assault misdemeanor.