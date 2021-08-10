Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
Aug. 2
At 12:17 a.m. officers responded near the intersection of Audubon Road and Lakeview Drive in Chaska for a drug violation report. An Oakdale man was cited for drug possession and paraphernalia.
At 7:14 p.m. officers responded to the 1900 block of Levi Griffith Road in Carver for a theft report. A Delano woman was cited for her involvement.
Aug. 3
At 7:03 a.m. officers responded to the 9300 block of Red Fox Drive in Victoria for a property damage report.
Aug. 4
At 12:34 p.m. officers responded to the 8200 block of Market Boulevard in Chanhassen for a property damage report.
At 12:37 p.m. officers responded to the 3000 block of West 78th Street in Chanhassen for a missing person report.
At 7:06 p.m. officers responded near the intersection of Big Woods Boulevard and County Road 61 in Chaska for a drug violation report. A Chaska man was cited for speed and warned for drug paraphernalia.
Aug. 5
At 3:34 a.m. officers responded to the 7050 block of Chaparral Lane in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 3:45 a.m. officers responded to the 6900 block of Chaparral Lane in Chanhassen for a burglary report.
At 6:40 p.m. officers responded near the intersection of County Road 101 and County Road 61 in Chanhassen for a two-vehicle accident report involving a Chaska woman and a Shakopee man.
Aug. 6
At 5:51 p.m. officers responded to the 7800 block of Great Plains Boulevard in Chanhassen for a two-vehicle accident report. A Chanhassen man and a Minnetonka woman were involved.
Aug. 7
At 5:45 p.m. officers responded near the intersection of HIghway 5 and Rose Street in Victoria for a fatal accident report.