Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls.
Aug. 3
At 7:19 a.m., officers responded to the 6400 block of Hazeltine Boulevard in Chanhassen for a property damage report.
At 5:01 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Lake Drive in Chanhassen for a vehicle theft report.
At 7:13 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of West 78th Street in Chanhassen for a DWI report. An Eden Prairie man was arrested and cited for a third-degree DWI, driving under the influence, and disorderly conduct. His blood-alcohol concentration was 0.08.
Aug. 4
At 10:49 a.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Sumac Circle in Carver for a property damage report.
At 7:10 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Coach Court in Chanhassen for an assault report.
Aug. 5
At 9:33 a.m., officers responded to the 6500 block of Fox Path in Chanhassen for an uttering/bad check report.
At 3:46 p.m., officers responded to the 8900 block of Southwest Village Loop in Chanhassen for a robbery report.
At 4:58 p.m., officers responded to the 8600 block of Ridge Ponds Drive in Victoria for an uttering/bad check report.
At 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of West 78th Street in Chanhassen for a mental health report.
Aug. 6
At 6:55 a.m., officers responded to the 9600 block of Meadowlark Lane in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 6:56 a.m., officers responded near the intersection of Highway 212 and Pioneer Trail in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 6:56 a.m., officers responded near the intersection of Audubon Road and Lyman Boulevard in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 6:57 a.m., officers responded near the intersection of Bluff Creek Drive and Hesse Farm Road in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 6:57 a.m., officers responded near the intersection of Powers Boulevard and Pioneer Trail in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 3:25 p.m., officers responded near the intersection of Lakeview Road and County Road 43 in Victoria for a child abuse report involving a person from another town.
Aug. 7
At 1:36 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Commercial Avenue in Victoria for a theft report.
At 9:52 p.m., officers responded near the intersection of Market Boulevard and Lake Drive in Chanhassen for an alcohol-involved traffic violation. An Eden Prairie man was arrested and cited for a third-degree DWI and other traffic violations.
Aug. 8
At 1:39 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Mount Hope Road in Carver for an alcohol-involved traffic stop. A St. Louis Park man was arrested for a DWI, drugs, and drug paraphernalia.
At 3:18 p.m., officers responded to the 7700 block of Century Boulevard in Chanhassen for a disorderly conduct report. A Waconia man was arrested and cited.