Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
April 26 At 2:59 p.m. officers responded near the intersection of Bluff Creek Boulevard and River Rock Drive North in Chanhassen for a property damage report.
April 28 At 7:21 a.m. officers responded to the 400 block of Fourth Street East in Chaska for a disturbance report.
At 4:44 p.m. officers responded to the 900 block of Pontiac Lane in Chanhassen for a fire call.
At 6:07 p.m. officers responded near the intersection of Casper Street and Oak Street in Norwood Young America for a Chaska child abuse report.
At 7:59 p.m. officers responded to the 6900 block of Hazeltine Boulevard in Chanhassen for a drug violation report.
April 29 At 11:35 a.m. officers responded to the 640 block of Carver Bluffs Parkway in Carver for a fire call.
April 30 At 9:13 a.m. officers responded to the 300 block of Sixth Street East in Chaska for a fire call.