July 20
At 7:51 a.m., responded to the 400 block of Summerfield Drive in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 9:47 a.m., responded to the 1400 block of 118th Street in Young America Township for a burglary report.
July 21
At 9:39 a.m., responded to the 7800 block of Market Boulevard in Chanhassen for a bad check report.
At 12:39 p.m., responded near the area of White Street Southwest and Lewis Avenue South in Watertown for a report of child abuse involving a person in another town.
July 22
At 8:42 p.m., responded to the 2100 block of Boulder Road in Chanhassen for an assault report.
July 23
At 1:59 p.m., responded to the 6600 block of Smithtown Road in Victoria for a missing person report.
July 24
At 3:34 p.m., responded to the 800 block of West 78th Street in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 8:27 p.m., responded near the intersection of Highway 5 and Highway 41 in Chanhassen. Four men from Carver, Victoria and Chaska were cited for underage liquor consumption. One was cited for speeding and providing a false driver’s license.
At 9:12 p.m., responded near the intersection of Highway 41 and Pioneer Trail in Chaska for a traffic violation. A Savage man was cited for inattentively driving and not carrying proof of insurance. A Chanhassen man was also cited for inattentive driving.
July 25
At 7:06 a.m., responded near the intersection of Highway 212 and Powers Boulevard in Chanhassen for a DWI stop. A man from Norwood Young America was arrested for a third-degree DWI and open bottle citation.
July 27
At 4:05 p.m., responded to the 7400 block of Moccasin Trail in Chanhassen for a theft report.
July 28
At 7:34 a.m., responded to the 7700 block of Market Boulevard in Chanhassen for a property damage report.
At 11:00 a.m., responded to the 1800 block of County Road 40 in Carver for a theft report.
July 30
At 3:38 p.m., responded to the 1400 block of West 78th Street in Chanhassen for an unlocked vehicle or building report.
July 31
At 1:54 p.m., responded to the 2400 block of Galpin Court in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 2:44 p.m., responded to the 1900 block of Levi Griffin Road in Carver for a Watertown man cited for theft.
August 1
At 8:06 p.m., responded near the intersection of County Road 101 and County Road 61 in Chanhassen for a DWI. A Chaska man was cited for a fourth-degree DWI, operating a vehicle under the influence, driving after license revocation, and speeding. His alcohol concentration was at 0.08 within two hours of the stop.
August 2
At 3:56 p.m., responded to the 7900 block of Market Boulevard in Chanhassen for a drug violation report. A man was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession, a third-degree DWI, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
At 4:58 p.m., responded to the 1900 block of Levi Griffin Road in Carver for a theft report.