Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
June 28
At 12:05 p.m. officers responded to the 1900 block of Levi Griffin Road in Carver for a theft report.
At 2:13 p.m. officers responded near the intersection of West 78th Street and Highway 101 in Chanhassen for a two-vehicle accident report. There were no reported injuries or citations involving the Coon Rapids man and Eden Prairie woman.
At 5:04 p.m. officers responded to the 900 block of Western Drive in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 6:12 p.m. officers responded to the 3000 block of West 78th Street in Chanhassen for a missing person report.
At 9:42 p.m. officers responded to the 700 block of Debbie Lane in Carver for a fire call.
At 11:30 p.m. officers responded to the 3100 block of Westwood Drive in Chanhassen for a drug violation.
June 29
At 9:18 p.m. officers responded to the 1800 block of Plymouth Lane in Chanhassen for a missing person report.
July 1
At 4:18 p.m. officers responded near the intersection of West 78th Street and Highway 101 in Chanhassen for a two-vehicle accident. A Minnetonka man was cited for inattentive driving. A Hopkins man was also involved.
At 7:33 p.m. officers responded to the 500 block of West 78th Street in Chanhassen for a drug violation report.
July 2
At 5:20 p.m. officers responded to the 1900 block of Levi Griffin Road in Carver for an alcohol-related traffic report.
July 3
At 10:50 a.m. officers responded to the 7800 block of Century Boulevard in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 7:22 p.m. officers responded near the intersection of Fourth Street West and Riesgraf Road in Carver for a driving complaint. It involved a man “hanging out of (a) vehicle” on Fourth Street.