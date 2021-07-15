Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
July 11
At 6:26 a.m. officers responded to the 1500 block of Heron Drive in Chanhassen for a vehicle theft report.
At 8:07 a.m. officers responded to the 1300 block of Lake Susan Hills Drive in Chanhassen for a vehicle theft report.
At 8:40 a.m. officers responded to the 2300 block of Coulter Boulevard in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 12:16 p.m. officers responded to the 1500 block of Hartwell Drive in Carver for a fire call.
At 9:28 p.m. officers responded to the 7900 block of Market Boulevard in Chanhassen for an alcohol-related traffic report.
July 12
At 6:57 a.m. officers responded to the 1300 block of Wintergreen Lane in Victoria for a theft report.
At 8:01 a.m. officers responded to the 8400 block of Stone Creek Court in Chanhassen for a vehicle theft report.
At 8:57 a.m. officers responded to the 2200 block of West 78th Street in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 9:09 a.m. officers responded to the 3600 block of Hickory Road in Chanhassen for a burglary report.
At 9:54 a.m. officers responded to the 3700 Block of South Cedar Drive in Chanhassen for a burglary report.
At 10:42 a.m. officers responded to the 2000 block of Boulder Road in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 11:42 a.m. officers responded to the 8200 block of Market Boulevard in Chanhassen for a mental health report.