Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls.
July 13
At 1:39 a.m., responded to the 9300 block of River Rock Drive North in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 9:37 a.m., responded to the 600 block of Creekwood Drive in Chanhassen for an uttering/bad check report.
July 15
At 9:02 a.m., responded to the 300 block of Lake Drive East in Chanhassen for a burglary report.
At 4:20 p.m., responded to the 8800 block of Deer Run Drive in Victoria for an uttering/bad check report.
At 4:45 p.m., responded to the 2200 block of Lyman Boulevard in Chanhassen for a missing person report.
July 16
At 3:12 p.m., responded to the 400 block of West 79th Street in Chanhassen for a theft report.
July 17
At 3:43 a.m., responded to the 400 block of Chan View in Chanhassen for a drug violation report.
At 3:19 p.m., responded to the 1900 block of Levi Griffin Road in Carver for a shoplifting report.
July 18
At 12:53 a.m., responded to the 200 block of Lake Drive East in Chanhassen for a property damage report.
At 9:47 p.m., responded to the intersection of Highway 5 and 80th Street in Victoria for a DWI and not using headlights after dark.
July 19
At 2:46 a.m., responded to the intersection of Crossroads Boulevard and Highway 101 in Chanhassen for a DWI arrest.
At 3:01 p.m., responded to the intersection of West 78th Street and Great Plains Boulevard in Chanhassen for a disorderly conduct report.
At 7:58 p.m., responded to the 800 block of Sixth Street West in Carver for a theft report.
At 9:22 p.m., responded to the 1400 block of 81st Street in Victoria for a missing person report.