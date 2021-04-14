Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
April 5
At 6:18 a.m. officers responded to the 2200 West 78th Street in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 9:19 a.m. officers responded to the 400 block of Fourth Street East in Chaska for a mental health report.
At 10:29 a.m. officers responded to the 6800 block of Yuma Drive in Chanhassen for a theft report.
April 6
At 11:22 a.m. officers responded near the intersection of Flying Cloud Drive and Highway 101 in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 4:28 p.m. officers responded to the 8500 block of Waters Edge Drive in Chanhassen for a disturbing the peace report.
April 7
At 7:10 a.m. officers responded to the 400 block of Fourth Street East in Chaska for a theft report.
At 9:27 p.m. officers responded to the 7500 block of Erie Avenue in Chanhassen for a fire call.
At 11:25 p.m. officers responded near the intersection of Lake Drive East and Marsh Drive in Chanhassen for a drug violation report. A Minnetonka man was cited for possessing drug paraphernalia.
April 8
At 10:42 p.m. officers responded to the 1700 block of Monroe Drive in Carver for an animal report.
April 9
At 11:06 a.m. officers responded near the intersection of River Rock Drive North and Bethesda Circle in Chanhassen for a driving complaint. A Chanhassen woman was cited for violating school bus stop arm law.
At 4:01 p.m. officers responded to Highway 41 and Lake Lucy Road in Chanhassen for an accident report. A Chanhassen woman and a Victoria man were involved.
At 7:21 p.m. officers responded to the 850 block of West 78th Street in Chanhassen for a property damage report.
April 10
At 11:35 p.m. officers responded to the 1320 block of Lake Drive West in Chanhassen for an assault report. A Breezy Point man was arrested for domestic assault and interfering with an emergency telephone call.