Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
July 31
At 4:17 p.m. deputies responded to a car accident in Chanhassen involving a Shakopee woman and a Waconia man who was cited for no proof of insurance.
Aug. 1
At 7:48 a.m. a New Hope woman was arrested in Chanhassen for disorderly conduct, obstruction, and providing a false name.
At 9:26 a.m. a Chaska man was arrested for drug sales.
Aug. 2
At 7:22 a.m. deputies responded to a car accident in Hollywood Township involving a Watertown man and a Mayer man.
Aug. 3
At 12:45 a.m. a Chanhassen man was arrested for DWI and fleeing.
At 4:53 p.m. deputies responded to a car accident in Chanhassen involving a Michigan man and a Chaska woman.
At 8:36 p.m. a Watertown man was cited for a motor vehicle registration violation and intent to escape motor vehicle tax.
Aug. 5
At 3:14 a.m. an Ohio woman was arrested and cited for domestic assault in Watertown.
At 4:12 a.m. deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in Victoria.
At 1:26 p.m. deputies responded to a motorcycle accident in San Francisco Township.
At 10:30 p.m. a Texas woman was arrested in Waconia Township for fourth-degree DWI and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
Aug. 6
At 1:32 a.m. a West St. Paul man was arrested in Waconia for second-degree DWI.
At 2:14 a.m. a Cologne man was arrested and cited for fourth-degree DWI.
At 11:33 a.m. deputies responded to a car accident involving a Chanhassen woman and an Eden Prairie man.
At 7:09 p.m. a Mayer man was arrested and cited for third-degree DWI.