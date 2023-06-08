Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
May 29
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
This All-Access Subscription provides access to all areas of the swnewsmedia.com including all content from all 6 newspapers:
Looking for a Print Subscription with Digital Access? Click Here.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12-Month
|$48.00
|for 365 days
|24-Month
|$86.00
|for 730 days
|7-Day Pass
|$4.99
|for 7 days
Do you already have a paid subscription to any of the SWNewsMedia newspapers? If so, you can Activate your Premium online account by clicking here. Activation will allow you to view unlimited online articles each month. To activate your Premium online account, the email address and phone number provided with your paid newspaper subscription needs to match the information you use in setting up your online user account. If you are having trouble or want to confirm what email address and phone number is listed on your subscription account, please call 952-345-6682 or email circulation@swpub.com and we'll be happy to assist.
Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
May 29
At 12:28 a.m. a man from Dahlgren Township was arrested for domestic assault and threats of violence.
At 1:22 a.m. a Waconia woman was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault.
At 11:06 p.m. a Victoria man was arrested for disorderly conduct, and a Burnsville man was arrested and cited for domestic assault.
At 11:13 p.m. a Wisconsin man was arrested for DWI in Waconia Township.
May 30
At 8:03 a.m. deputies responded to a car accident in Victoria involving a St. Louis Park man and a Chanhassen teen, who was cited for following too close.
At 5:00 p.m. deputies responded to a car accident in Chanhassen involving a Minnetonka teen and Chaska woman. No injuries or citations were reported.
May 31
At 1:01 a.m. a Minneapolis woman was cited for domestic assault in Victoria.
June 1
At 7:35 a.m. deputies responded to a car accident Chanhassen involving a Jordan woman and a Richfield man. No injuries or citations were reported.
June 2
At 1:52 a.m. a Browerville woman was arrested in Chaska for DWI, driving after revocation, and drug possession. A Morton man was also arrested for drug possession.
At 12:10 p.m. deputies responded to a car accident in Chanhassen involving an Arizona man and Eden Prairie teen.
At 12:33 p.m. deputies responded to a car accident in Waconia involving a Victoria woman and a Norwood Young America man, who was cited for failure to yield, driving without a valid license, and operating an uninsured vehicle.
At 10:52 p.m. numerous juveniles were cited for misdemeanor underage liquor violation in Victoria.
June 4
At 9:36 a.m. a Chanhassen woman was cited for theft.