Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
July 17
At 4:34 p.m. deputies responded to a car accident in Chanhassen involving a New Prague man and an Eden Prairie man.
At 5:08 p.m. deputies responded to a car accident in Watertown Township involving two Watertown residents.
July 18
At 7:59 a.m. deputies responded to a report of a single-car accident involving a deer in Laketown Township.
At 5:28 p.m. deputies responded to a car accident in Chanhassen involving a Shakopee woman and a Chaska man who was cited for not having a valid Minnesota license.
At 8:25 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a car accident in Carver involving a Chaska teen and Eden Prairie man.
July 19
At 8:55 a.m. deputies responded to a car accident in Waconia involving a St. Bonifacius woman and a Norwood Young America woman.
At 4:37 p.m. deputies responded to a car accident in Chanhassen involving a Savage woman and a Chaska woman.
At 5:11 p.m. deputies responded to a car accident report from Chanhassen involving a Lakeville woman and an Eden Prairie man.
At 6:21 p.m. deputies responded to a car accident in Chanhasssen involving a Chaska woman and a Chanhassen teen who was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.
At 7:54 p.m. deputies responded to a car accident in Waconia involving a Cologne woman and a Delano teen.
July 20
At 9:24 a.m. a Chanhassen woman was arrested and cited for domestic assault and obstructing the legal process.
At 2:57 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a car accident in Chanhassen involving a Shakopee man and an Eden Prairie man.
At 6:08 p.m. deputies responded to a car accident in Laketown Township involving an Eden Prairie woman and a Le Sueur man.
At 8:05 p.m. deputies responded to a rollover and vehicle fire in Young America Township. The accident involved a single vehicle operated by a Lester Prairie teen.
At 9:02 p.m. a Norwood Young America man was cited for property damage.
July 21
At 2:11 p.m. a 17-year-old was arrested in Chanhassen on a Carver County warrant.
At 3:43 p.m. deputies responded to a car accident in Chanhassen involving a Chaska man and an Excelsior woman who was cited for failure to obey a traffic device.
At 8:55 p.m. a Maple Grove man was arrested for second-degree DWI in Victoria.
At 11:06 p.m. a Wisconsin man was arrested in Waconia for DWI.
July 22
At 1:45 a.m. a Montgomery man was arrested for DWI and careless driving in Hollywood Township.
At 10:26 a.m. a Mound man was arrested in Chanhassen for fourth-degree DWI, reckless driving, and speeding.
At 4:07 p.m. deputies responded to a car accident in Chanhassen involving an Eden Prairie teen and an Austin woman.
At 4:11 p.m. a Chaska man was cited for taking fish without an angling license in Chanhassen.
At 6:16 p.m. a Waconia man was arrested in Chaska for felony false imprisonment.
At 7:22 p.m. a 17-year-old was cited for a fake ID in Chanhassen.
At 10:28 p.m. a Carver woman was arrested for felony second-degree aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor domestic assault.
July 23
At 5:35 a.m. a Waconia man was arrested for domestic assault by strangulation.