Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
Aug. 21
At 3:09 p.m. deputies responded to a car accident involving an Excelsior woman and Chaska teen near Highway 5 and Rolling Acres Road in Victoria.
At 4:47 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident involving a Watertown man in Hollywood Township.
At 8:28 p.m. a Starbuck man and woman were arrested for fifth-degree drug possession in Waconia.
At 10:53 p.m. a Victoria man was arrested and cited for second-degree DWI, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, careless driving, and test refusal.
Aug. 22
At 2:47 p.m. deputies responded to a car accident in Waconia involving a Hudson woman who was cited for failure to yield and a Waconia woman.
At 3:40 p.m. a South Saint Paul man was arrested and cited for fifth-degree assault in Chaska.
Aug. 23
At 11:02 a.m. deputies responded to a three-car accident in Waconia involving a woman who was cited for speeding, a Waconia man, and a Shakopee woman.
At 7:21 p.m. the sheriff’s office received a report of a missing person in Watertown.
Aug. 24
At 6:19 p.m. a Glencoe man was arrested for second-degree aggravated assault and damage to property in Hamburg.
Aug. 26
At 6:43 a.m. the sheriff’s office received a report of a vehicle theft in Chanhassen.
At 8:05 p.m. a Delano woman was arrested for a drug violation.
At 8:10 p.m. a Shakopee man was arrested in Chaska for third-degree DWI and endangerment of a child.
At 11:18 p.m. a Bloomington woman was arrested and cited for fourth-degree DWI in Carver.
Aug. 27
At 12:56 a.m. a Chaska man was arrested and cited for fourth-degree DWI in Laketown Township.