Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
June 20
At 9:04 a.m. deputies responded to the 1300 block of Lake Dr. W. in Chanhassen for a burglary report.
At 2:30 p.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Lyman Blvd. and Powers Blvd. in Chanhassen for a drug violation report. A Chaska man was cited for drugs.
June 21
At 1:56 p.m. deputies responded to the 60 block of Lake Dr. E. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 5:31 p.m. deputies responded to the 2300 block of Hunter Dr. in Chanhassen for a drug violation report. A 16-year-old Chanhassen boy was cited for drug possession and warned for drug paraphernalia possession.
June 22
At 5:46 p.m. deputies responded to the 1300 block of Stieger Lake Ln. in Victoria for a criminal report. A Victoria man was cited for taking fish without an angling license.
June 23
At 4:29 p.m. deputies responded to Lake Ann Park in Chanhassen for a criminal report. A 17-year-old Chaska boy and a 17-year-old Chanhassen boy were cited for misdemeanor taking fish without an angling license.
June 25
At 12:21 a.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Dogwood Ave. and Highway 7 in Chanhassen for an alcohol related traffic report. A Montrose man was arrested for driving while impaired.
At 1:56 p.m. deputies responded to a W. 78th St. address for an assault report. A Cologne man was arrested for threats/DANCO violation.
At 5:12 p.m. deputies responded to a Northwest Blvd. address in Victoria for a criminal report. A Victoria man was arrested for misdemeanor DANCO violation.
At 11:10 p.m. deputies responded to a Northwest Blvd. address in Victoria for a criminal report. A Chaska man was arrested for misdemeanor DANCO violation.
June 26
At 12:11 p.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Highway 212 and Bluff Creek Dr. in Chanhassen for a drug violation report.