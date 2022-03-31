Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
March 22
At 10:49 a.m. deputies responded to the 6400 block of Yosemite Ave. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 11:57 a.m. deputies responded to the 7800 block of Park Dr. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 9:48 p.m. deputies responded to the 2400 block of Highway 7 in Chanhassen for a theft report.
March 24 At 9:55 a.m. deputies responded to the 2200 block of Lyman Blvd. in Chanhassen for a criminal report. A 15-year-old Shakopee girl and a 15-year-old Chaska girl were cited for petty misdemeanor possession of e-cigarettes on school grounds.
At 2:50 p.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Audubon Rd. and Autumn Woods Dr. in Chaska for a drug violation report. A Chaska man was arrested for felony fifth-degree drug possession and misdemeanor obstructing legal process. Another Chaska man was cited for petty misdemeanor drug and paraphernalia possession and petty misdemeanor failure to obey traffic
signal.
At 4:48 p.m. deputies responded to the 2600 block of Northview Dr. in Victoria for a criminal report. An Edina man was arrested for misdemeanor Harassment Restraining Order violation.
March 26 At 9:31 a.m. deputies responded to the 1700 block of Arboretum Blvd. in Victoria for a theft report.
At 1:01 p.m. deputies responded to the 1900 block of Levi Griffin Rd. in Carver for a theft report. A Columbia Heights man was cited for misdemeanor theft/shoplifting.
At 6:45 p.m. deputies responded to the 600 block of Flying Cloud Dr. in Chanhassen for a drug violation report. An Isanti man was arrested for felony fifth-degree drug possession and petty misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession.
March 27 At 2:54 a.m. deputies responded near the intersection of County Road 101 and County Road 61 in Chanhassen for an alcohol related traffic report. A Vadnais Heights man was arrested for felony fifth-degree drug possession and gross misdemeanor second-degree driving while
impaired.
At 9:02 a.m. deputies responded to the 1000 block of Butte Ct. in Chanhassen for a missing person report.