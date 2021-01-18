The Carver County Sheriff’s Office is seeking leads related to an interrupted burglary and a successful burglary that happened on Christmas Day.
The incidents happened in Laketown Township and Victoria, according to a Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension press release.
On Friday, Dec. 25, Carver County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an interrupted burglary in Laketown Township.
According to Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud, the burglary was interrupted when a homeowner heard the noise of an attempted forced entry. "The suspects fled when the homeowner made his presence known," Kamerud said.
However, a piece of a suspect’s vehicle was left behind. Through a part number, investigators found it was from a 2007-2014 Chevrolet Suburban, Tahoe or Avalanche, according to the BCA.
“Later in the evening a successful burglary occurred, and it is believed they are related since both homes had driveways that were not plowed and appeared unoccupied,” according to the BCA. “The second burglary has Ring camera footage of the suspect but no suspect vehicle footage.”
Items stolen from the second burglary, in Victoria, included two laptops and an Amazon package. The stolen items were valued at $3,000-$3,300, according to Kamerud. The door was also damaged.
If the public has any information pertaining to the incidents, including information about the suspected vehicle or a similar burglary, they’re asked to contact the Carver County Sheriff’s Office at 952-361-1212.