A 16-year-old boy was arrested for terroristic threats and disorderly conduct last week by the Carver County Sheriff's Office.
Carver County Sheriff's deputies responded to a threats complaint at 7:53 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the Waconia Learning Center/Waconia High School campus, according to a press release from Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud.
"Staff at the Waconia High School were alerted Friday morning by a parent regarding an inappropriate video posted on social media," according to the Sheriff's Office. "The situation was handled immediately before school started. The student who posted the video was approached at Waconia High School."
During the investigation, deputies remained in and around Waconia High School as a precaution. Sheriff’s Office detectives received a report of a second ambiguous threat also posted on social media, the release stated.
While deputies investigated the second posting, as a precaution, Waconia High School students were released from school for the day at 11:45 a.m.
Detectives are attempting to identify where the second threat originated and are following leads, the release stated. The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office and Waconia school officials, the release stated.
"At no time during this incident were students or staff in imminent danger. The middle school and elementary schools continued with their day as scheduled," the release stated. "The Sheriff’s Office takes these matters seriously by investigating allegations thoroughly, and pursuing prosecution of offenders."