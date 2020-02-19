A two-vehicle crash resulted in three injuries on Tuesday night in Chanhassen.
At 11:51 p.m., Feb. 18, emergency crews received a call of a crash at Highway 5 and Powers Boulevard.
A Dodge Durango was westbound on Highway 5, crossing the intersection of Powers Boulevard, while the Ford Fusion was northbound, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The vehicles collided in the intersection. The road was dry.
The driver of the Ford Fusion, Jaren Joseph Dodds, 20, of Chaska, was sent to Ridgeview Waconia, with non-life-threatening injuries. He was wearing his seatbelt and alcohol was involved, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Passengers in the Durango, Jennifer Lynn Clark, 42, and Robert Winston Clark, 12, were sent to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Durango, Robert Lloyd Clark, 43, and another passenger Raven Layne Clark, 16, were not injured. All the occupants, from Waconia, were wearing seatbelts and no alcohol was involved, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Carver County Sheriff's Office, Chanhassen Fire Department and Ridgeview Ambulance responded to the crash.