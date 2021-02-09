There were two fatal crashes on Carver County roads over a stretch of three days.
At 5:57 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8, emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Highway 212 at Kelly Road in Dahlgren Township.
Jeritt Donald Piotter, 50, of Chaska, died in the crash.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Dodge Dart passenger car was eastbound on Highway 212 when it lost control, crossed the centerline of the road into the path of a westbound Ford Transit van.
Piotter was the driver of the Dodge Dart. Craig Daniel Matuska, 45, of Apple Valley, the driver of the Ford Transit van, was brought to Two Twelve Medical Center in Chaska with non-life-threatening injuries.
The road was covered with snow and ice according to the State Patrol. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, and alcohol was not involved, according to the State Patrol.
FEB. 6 CRASH
At 9:24 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 6, emergency crews responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash near the intersection of 53rd Street and Highway 7 in Hollywood Township.
Ashley Ann Karjala, 22, of Hutchinson, died in the crash.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Chevy Silverado was westbound on Highway 7 when it collided with an eastbound Cadillac Deville, near the intersection with 53rd Street.
The Cadillac was driven by Karjala. The Silverado was occupied by driver Johannes Hendrik Booyens, 41, of Willmar, and passenger Matthys Johannes Herbst, 45, also of Willmar. Hendrik and Booyens sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Everyone involved in the crash was wearing seatbelts, and alcohol was not involved, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The road was dry.
The Carver County Sheriff’s Office and Ridgeview Ambulance also responded to the crashes.