The Chanhassen City Council Chambers were packed the evening of July 26. A special presentation was being made at the City Council meeting for three firefighters. Two fire captains were sworn in and a retiree was recognized.
Mayor Elise Ryan began the presentation by thanking the Chanhassen Fire Department for its service to the community.
“These last couple of months, we have had some tragic deaths that have impacted this community, some close to home. And some of you here tonight have been on those calls,” Ryan said.
“While not everybody responds to every event. I know that you are all impacted and it deeply affects ... your brothers and sisters in uniform in and around Chanhassen.”
New fire captains
At the meeting, Cody Pribble and Alyssa Ulrich were sworn into their new positions as fire captains. Ryan presented the Oath of Office and each were pinned with their new badges. Their new roles were effective June 1.
Pribble has an associate’s degree in Fire Science from Hennepin Technical College. He was recently promoted to lieutenant on the Pine Bend Fire Department at the Koch Refinery. He serves as a safety officer on incidents and has taken over as rescue master.
Pribble has been a firefighter for six years, serving the communities of Eden Prairie, Pine Bend and Chanhassen. At the meeting, his wife Amanda pinned his new badge on him.
Ulrich has a bachelor’s degree in Microbiology from the University of Minnesota and works as a project manager for Beckman Coulter in Chanhassen. She worked on Ridgeview’s Ambulance Service for three years before joining the Chanhassen Fire Department.
Since the beginning of COVID-19, Ulrich has worked several days a week from the station and responds to day calls. She also fills in on duty crews.
Ulrich has been a firefighter for six years, serving the communities of Norwood Young America and Chanhassen. Her fiancé Dan pinned her new badge on her.
According to Fire Chief Don Johnson, Pribble and Ulrich are representative of what the department expects of its leadership team. They are experienced individuals who have taken time to stay current on the ever-changing fire service by always training and striving for better, he said.
“Both Cody and Alyssa serve on other departments and yet find the time to serve this community,” Johnson said.
“I am proud of both of them and feel the department has a bright future when we can promote this caliber of firefighter to a captain position.”
30-year veteran
Also celebrated at the council meeting was Jack Atkins, former fire captain who retired in January after 30 years at the department.
Atkins understood what dedication meant and often left his job in Chanhassen to respond to a call, Ryan said. He was also knowledgeable about the community. Johnson told her that Atkins would often announce the owner of the property by name as he approached the house on a call.
Atkins wasn’t afraid to be, and often was, the dirtiest firefighter when a call was done, Ryan said. He wasn’t sure how, but Atkins always ended up covered in foam, Johnson said.
“Every time you showed up you were ready to work and you set a great example for everyone here in regards to what that pager meant,” Johnson said.
Atkins was given his fire helmet, signed by his colleagues, and an axe from the Chanhassen Relief Association. Flowers were given to his wife Paula.
According to Paula, she and her husband would be anywhere in town, and people would come up to him and say what he had done for them or that he had been on a medical call for them.
Atkins’ daughter Sally said she’s asked him before why he does the work that he does. His response was “because I can.” No one thinks like that, Sally said, adding it makes her and her siblings “think twice about how we are in the world.”
After the presentation, fire department members and their families went to the Senior Center in city hall to celebrate. The festivities were complete with a cake decorated with a fire truck and Chanhassen Fire Department badges.