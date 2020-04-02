A Waconia man died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning.
Carver County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the crash, at the 8600 block of County Road 10 in Laketown Township, at approximately 5:04 a.m. April 2.
Deputies located two vehicles involved in a head-on collision on County Road 10.
The driver of one vehicle was Tor Tyler Heglund, 43, of Waconia. Lifesaving attempts on Heglund were performed by Ridgeview Ambulance and Waconia Fire. Heglund was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Carver County Sheriff's Office press release.
The second driver, Curtis Edwin Heldt, 61, of Mayer, was transported to Ridgeview Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The case remains under investigation by the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota State Patrol and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office. The Waconia Fire Department and Ridgeview Ambulance assisted with the crash.