Deputies responded to a fatal motorcycle crash in Camden Township on Sunday, May 7, according to a Carver County Sheriff's Office press release.
Deputies arrived at the 10600 block of Yale Avenue at approximately 6:26 p.m. and located a downed motorcycle and a single adult male rider lying on the gravel roadway. Lifesaving efforts were administered by responding emergency medical personnel.
Clay Joseph Nystrom, 64, of Waconia, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Deputies learned the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Yale Avenue and appeared to have lost control, according to the press release. Nystrom was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
This incident remains under investigation by the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office. The Plato Fire Department and Ridgeview Ambulance responded to and assisted with the incident.