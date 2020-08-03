A Fridley woman was killed in a Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash in Carver County, according to a press release from the Carver County Sheriff’s Office.
Laura Loge, 48, was traveling south on County Road 40 near 188th Street in San Francisco Township when she encountered rocks and gravel off the road edge. She ran off the road, traveled down an embankment and hit a utility pole, sustaining serious injuries, according to a witness.
Loge was pronounced dead at the scene.
“This matter remains under investigation by the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, who was assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol, Ridgeview Ambulance, Belle Plaine Fire Department and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office,” stated the release.