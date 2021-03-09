The American Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets in February.
Over the past year, many things in the world paused due to the pandemic but the need for blood never stopped, a Red Cross press release states. Today blood donations are just as essential, and the American Red Cross urges individuals who are healthy to make an appointment to donate blood.
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions, according to the Red Cross.
Donation drives will be held the following days:
Scott County
Belle Plaine
1-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, Vet's Club, 221 N Meridian St.
New Prague
Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 25, New Prague Fire Department, 505 5th Ave. NW
Savage
1-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, McColl Pond Environmental Learning Center, 13550 Dakota Ave.
Shakopee
1-7 p.m. Friday, March 26, Shakopee Community Center, 1255 Fuller St.
Carver County
Chanhassen
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, City Hall, 7700 Market Blvd.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, March 24, American Legion, 290 Lake Drive E
Chaska
Noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, Christ Victorious Lutheran Church, 9860 Shady Oak Drive
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, Two Twelve Medical Center, 111 Hundertmark Road
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, Chaska Place Apartments, 325 Engler Blvd.
Waconia
Noon to 6 p.m. Friday, March 19, Neubauer Chiropractic, 20 W. Main St.
Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.