The American Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets in February.
During winter months, the organization has a tough time keeping the blood supply strong as inclement weather and seasonal illnesses can impact donors, a Red Cross press release states. This year the pandemic adds in another challenge in keeping the blood supply strong.
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions, according to the Red Cross.
Donation drives will be held the following days:
Scott County
Shakopee
1-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, Shakopee Community Center, 1255 Fuller St.
Carver County
Chanhassen
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, Cub Foods, 7900 Market Blvd.
1:30-6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 23, American Legion, 290 Lake Drive E
Chaska
Noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, Christ Victorious Lutheran Church, 9860 Shady Oak Drive
Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.