The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is holding its 23rd annual Youth Fishing Derby. The event gives children the opportunity to fish with law enforcement officers, emergency medical responders, firefighters and local fishing enthusiasts.
“The Youth Fishing Derby is designed to teach kids to fish, connect them with the outdoors and develop trusting relationships with our deputies and other emergency responders within our community,” said Sheriff Luke Hennen. “This positive interaction in an informal and relaxed setting gives these kids a better understanding of what we do and who we are.”
This year’s Youth Fishing Derby will be held on Tuesday, June 28th, 2022 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children ages 10-15 who attend school in Scott County are eligible to participate in this free event. Limited spaces are available for participants using wheelchairs. Applications will be accepted from May 9th and will stay open until all spots are filled. Space is limited to 50 participants and priority will be given to individuals who have not participated in the past. Prizes will be awarded, and all kids will receive participation gifts. Bait, fishing gear, food and beverages are all provided.
All registrations will be done online. Please visit the Scott County website at https://www.scottcountymn.gov/1564/Annual-Youth-Fishing-Derby.
If you have any questions regarding this event, please contact Deputy Dennis Tietz at dtietz@co.scott.mn.us or 952-292-8297.