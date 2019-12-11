Thanksgiving fell later than normal this year putting consumers in a pinch to get all the presents wrapped, all the baking done and the holiday cards mailed out before Dec. 25.
That squeeze has hit beyond the average household — it's impacting the Salvation Army's iconic red kettles found at stores across the southwest metro and far beyond. The shorter window coupled with an increase in online shopping and less foot traffic at stores is driving down donation numbers.
One tool designed to help is "Kettle Pay" — a way for consumers to donate with the ease of their phones.
The red kettles are now equipped with both Apple and Google Pay for people who don’t carry cash. Just “bump” or scan your phone at any red kettle location.
It's all part of a effort by the Salvation Army to make the donation process easier. For some, that's though digital donations. An added benefit is that donors get a receipt emailed to them.
Donation reports have already been coming in. The option for Apple or Google Pay “seems to be working successfully,” The Salvation Army's Northern Division's Public Relations and Communications Director Dan Furry, said.
Willie Barnes, a bell ringer at the Walmart Supercenter in Shakopee, thinks there needs to be more awareness for the new donation method. From what he’s seen people are “sticking to cash,” Barnes said.
The Salvation Army isn't giving up on cash completely.
“Data shows people continue to pay cash,” Furry said. Putting a couple of dollars into one of the red kettles is something people grew up doing, he said.
“Dollars and coins aren't a thing of the past, but electronic pay is the way of the future,” Furry said.
Through Christmas Eve, volunteers will continue to ring their bells in front of stores.