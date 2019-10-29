 

Voters will have some local school decisions to make on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Polls are open 7 a.m.-5 p.m. To find your polling place, visit https://pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us.

EASTERN CARVER COUNTY

For the Eastern Carver County Schools referendum, the ballot will ask three questions:

  • Question 1 includes an operating levy increase by $550 per pupil, subject to an annual inflationary increase, applicable for 10 years.
  • Question 2 is a $111,675,000 bond request to build a new elementary school, address deferred maintenance and building repair projects across the district, and acquire a larger bus garage. Question 2 can pass only if Question 1 is approved.
  • Question 3 asks whether to continue an existing security and technology levy for 10 years.

MINNETONKA SCHOOLS

In Minnetonka Public Schools, there are 11 School Board candidates running for four positions, including:

  • Mark E. Ambrosen
  • Don Amorosi
  • Katie Becker
  • Sarah Clymer
  • Kathryn Gimse
  • Julie Light
  • Christine Ritchie
  • Meghan Selinger
  • Trevor Thurling
  • Lisa Wagner
  • Josh Wilcox
 
 
 

Tags

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events

Recommended for you