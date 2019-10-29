Voters will have some local school decisions to make on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Polls are open 7 a.m.-5 p.m. To find your polling place, visit https://pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us.
EASTERN CARVER COUNTY
For the Eastern Carver County Schools referendum, the ballot will ask three questions:
- Question 1 includes an operating levy increase by $550 per pupil, subject to an annual inflationary increase, applicable for 10 years.
- Question 2 is a $111,675,000 bond request to build a new elementary school, address deferred maintenance and building repair projects across the district, and acquire a larger bus garage. Question 2 can pass only if Question 1 is approved.
- Question 3 asks whether to continue an existing security and technology levy for 10 years.
MINNETONKA SCHOOLS
In Minnetonka Public Schools, there are 11 School Board candidates running for four positions, including:
- Mark E. Ambrosen
- Don Amorosi
- Katie Becker
- Sarah Clymer
- Kathryn Gimse
- Julie Light
- Christine Ritchie
- Meghan Selinger
- Trevor Thurling
- Lisa Wagner
- Josh Wilcox