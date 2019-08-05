Damage to vehicles, roofs, siding and trees are expected in the southwest metro after a severe thunderstorm ripped through much of the region Monday.
A severe thunderstorm warning, in effect until 5:30 p.m., impacts Dakota, Scott and Rice counties, according to Accuweather.
At 4:46 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Savage, about 15 miles southeast of Minneapolis, moving at 35 mph. Wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail are expected.
Impacted locations include Burnsville, Lakeville, Apple Valley, Savage, Prior Lake, Rosemount, Farmington, Webster, Elko New Market, Credit River, Castle Rock and Hampton.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Burnsville MN, Lakeville MN, Apple Valley MN until 5:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/gwKmUnZGyR— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) August 5, 2019
Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Locals are encouraged to move inside immediately.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Locals are encouraged to not drive vehicles through flooded roadways.
Shortly before 5 p.m. Monday, Shakopee Public Utilities Commission posted to its Facebook page that due to the storm, it does have power outages on the west side of town and south to the Marystown area. "Crews are on their way!" according to the post.
