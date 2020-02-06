Once again, a Shakespeare program will be offered at the Arts Consortium of Carver County’s Art Center in Victoria.
The selected play is "Hamlet." The four-week class will meet on Tuesday mornings, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Feb. 25-March 17.
Feb. 25, Intro Act I; March 3, Act II, Act III; March 10, Act IV, Act V; March 17, guest speakers, Shakespeare/the Renaissance.
The tragedy is the core of the class, but as an introduction, it includes a capsulized history of drama and the worldview as the Middle Ages tumbled into the Renaissance, according to a press release.
And, it will explore the life of William Shakespeare: The man, the playwright, the poet and the culture of the Elizabethan Era.
Contributing to the depth of the study are two local scholars who will be guest speakers — Walter Canon, PhD in Shakespeare and Joyce Sutphen, PhD in the Renaissance.
The class will be held at the Art Center, 7924 Victoria Drive, Victoria. The deadline to register is midnight, Friday, Feb. 21.
Register at artsofcarvercounty.org/classes/#!form/ClassRegistration2020.
The cost is $75. A copy of "Hamlet" is included and will be available to pick up at the Art Center 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.