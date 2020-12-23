It's going to be a white Christmas after all.
Wednesday morning began with darker than usual skies over the metro area which brought rainfall until approximately 11 a.m. when it transitioned to sleet, then grovel and finally a blanket of snow, said Meteorologist with the National Weather Service Chanhassen Office Melissa Bye.
Exact measurements aren’t yet known, but approximately three inches of snow had fallen over the metro area by 3 p.m. Wednesday with more forecasted.
“We're still looking at six to 10 inches likely,” Bye said.
Blizzard warnings have been issued over Scott and Carver counties and will remain in effect until 6 a.m. tomorrow.
“However, with the strong wind gusts that we're seeing, it's going to be really hard to measure that snow.”
The office has received reports of wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph in western Minnesota.
In the metro area wind gusts are averaging between 30 and 40 mph and are expected to increase through the afternoon, Bye said.
The storm will gradually begin to taper off from the west to the east and is expected to slow down in the metro area around midnight.
The average temperature in the Twin Cities area is 25 degrees.
The first snowfall in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area took place in October and was record-breaking with a total of 7.9 inches of snow accumulated. Since then, the ground has remained mostly snow free, until today.
While this sort of storm isn’t unusual for the time of year, the lack of snow up until this point is out of the ordinary, Bye said.
“It's a little bit later in the year. I know a lot of people were hoping for a white Christmas and wondering if we were going to have one, but this has certainly answered that question,” she said.
Plow trucks are making their rounds, but travel will be hazardous throughout the storm.
“At this point, if you don't have to be out, definitely do not get on the roads. I know that western Minnesota travel is not advised through much of the region there and conditions will continue to deteriorate through the afternoon for the Twin Cities metro,” Bye said.
While the snow will continue through the evening, Christmas Eve will be clear, but cold.
“We're looking at highs around zero, with those wind chills anywhere from 20 to 30 below,” Bye added.