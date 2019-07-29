The Southern Valley Alliance for Battered Women has announced the hire of its new executive director.
Christie Larson will take on the role, the organization announced this week. Mary Ann Bigaouette previously served as executive director, retiring in July 2018.
Larson is a native of the Twin Cities and attended St. Olaf College, studying social work and then American University in Washington, D.C. to receive her master’s degree in public policy. She has worked in a variety of social service fields including transitional housing, mental health, domestic violence, and family services, according to a news release from the organization.
Larson was most recently the executive director of Western Communities Action Network in Mound which provides emergency and supportive services to families in crisis. She lives in the western suburbs with her 5-year-old son and two rescue pit bulls. She is excited to join the SVABW team and looks forward to making a personal connection with each of its supporters.
Southern Valley Alliance for Battered Women was founded in 1982 by Maxine Kruschke and offers support to victims of domestic violence and their children in Scott and Carver counties. Since it’s creation, SVABW has grown its services, programs, advocacy and support and has assisted over 20,000 victims and children on their journey for a violence free, healthy family life.
Those interested in learning more about SVABW’s programs or volunteer opportunities should call 952-873-4214 or email info@svabw.org.