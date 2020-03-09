The Southern Valley Alliance for Battered Women on Friday, April 17 will host the 21st Annual Jeans & Gems Silent Auction and Dinner Benefit. This year’s event will be held at the Mystic Lake Event Center in Prior Lake.
All proceeds from this fundraiser will be used to benefit the adult and children’s programs at SVABW which, in the last year, served over 1,200 victims of domestic violence and their children in Scott and Carver counties.
This event is a celebration of SVABS’s work in the community and will include the unveiling of an "exciting" announcement, according to a news release from the organization. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a cocktail hour and a silent auction, followed by dinner, a live auction, a program and live music. Tickets are $75 each and can be purchased online at svabw.orgor by calling 952-873-4214.
"At SVABW, we know the profound effects domestic violence has on the lives of families,” said Executive Director Christie Larson in a statement. “We're dedicated to empowering and protecting victims of domestic violence, and striving to reduce the incidences of domestic violence in our community through increased education and reporting of domestic violence."