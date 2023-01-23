Animal shelters and rescue organizations across the southwest metro are offering tips on how animals can be protected and kept safe during the cold Minnesota winter months.
Linda Hoffman, who is affectionately known as the "Carver Cat Lady," said she's been rescuing cats since 2013 and is well known in the community.
"It started when I saw a deceased cat on Audubon Road coming home from work. I brought it to my vet to get checked for microchip and they cremated the cat," Hoffman said. "I realized that there was a need to give tips to people who have found cats and lost cats."
Over the years, Hoffman has provided tips on how to care for found animals and feral cats through social media and has even provided testimony before the Chaska City Council and Carver County Commission.
"I can't even give you the exact number but there is a strong need for Chaska and Carver County to get an impound for found cats of which I have gone in front of the Chaska City Council twice and the Carver County Commission in 2018," Hoffman said. "Carver Scott Humane Society tries to help when they can and have space and they have been absolutely wonderful."
Safety tips for cats
Hoffman said there are several ways to pet owners can protect their house cats and feral cats during the winter.
"Winter and colder weather is upon us. Please work really hard to not have your cat go missing, keep it inside, and please do not let it go outside. It is too cold for them to be outdoors," Hoffman said. "I have been informed by a local impound that, overall, less than 2% of all cats turned into animal control, shelter or the Humane Society are reunited with their owners. This is because the cats are not microchipped and registered and people do not know where to go and look for their missing cats. Just think of how many cats will be reunited if they are microchipped and registered."
Hoffman encourages pet owners to be responsible and keep them indoors.
"If they go outdoors, provide a catio or some kind of an enclosure to keep them in safe and secure. Keep a close eye on the doors with people going in and out to make sure the cat does not sneak out," Hoffman said. "If you see a cat outside, do not assume it is a indoor/outdoor cat and is okay. Think lost, think stray, please get the cat indoors somewhere safe and get a microchip check done. Post on social media and websites and put up flyers. You could be the person that gets a lost cat back home and save a cat's life."
Hoffman also said if someone does encounter a feral cat, there are several ways to help the animal.
"People can help take care of them by getting them spayed or neutered to control the pet population," she said. "People can also make outdoor cat houses with straw and plastic bins and provide food for them, as well as water... if available, also have a caretaker that could be available to check on them in case they look like they are sick or become injured to get vet care."
Hoffman added that she has worked with feral cats for several years in an attempt to keep the population low and healthy.
"I have been involved in trapping feral cats with the purpose of getting them fixed under the trap-neuter-return process. The cats are trapped and brought to two different places to get fixed," Hoffman said. "I basically use the community cats program at the Humane Society in Woodbury, Coon Rapids and Golden Valley. They get fixed there, kept overnight and get a rabies shot and (are) returned to the area as long as there is a caretaker."
Hoffman said sometimes feral cats are returned to the area where they were trapped in even though there's no caretaker or food source because that's the area they are used to.
"Once in awhile, they can go to a barn home or there's a place in Faribault called Furball Farm Sanctuary that takes in feral cats and unadoptable cats that would otherwise be put to sleep," she said.
Large animals
Dogs and cats aren't the only animals that need help in the winter. Horses also require attention.
Renne Walker, founder and trainer of GRG Ranch Horse Rescue & Sanctuary in Prior Lake, said winter in Minnesota can absolutely be a challenge for horses.
"From waters freezing to having access to enough hay to making sure the horses are blanketed when they need to be, the winter horse care work load is immense," Walker said. "We have several heated buckets we use to keep their water clear of ice, bigger troughs are equipped with a floating heater that keeps ice clear so that horses have easy access to water. Dehydration is just as much of a concern in winter as in the hot summer months, so each of our horses are given a mineral salt with electrolytes. Younger, healthy horses with a healthy winter coat handle cold temps quite well, but extreme cold is still hard on them."
Walker said her organization utilizes blankets to make sure all horses, especially elder horses, are warm.
"Our older horses and horses currently in rehabilitation are blanketed throughout winter so they aren't burning much-needed calories to try to keep warm," she said. "The most important part of winter care is hay. Constant digestion of good quality hay helps the horse stay warm. So, making sure that horses have access to hay 24/7 in the winter months is so important. Providing thick, warm bedding in shelters (shavings or straw) gives them added insulation and a warm place to lay down and rest."
Walker said the sanctuary is in need several supplies to keep the horses comfortable and healthy.
"Currently, we're in need of additional blankets sizes 70, 72 and 78. We're currently in need of shavings for shelter bedding," she said. "We use Nutrena SafeChoice Maintenance and Senior Feeds and support with feeds is always much appreciated. GRG Ranch has no paid employees and is volunteer run, so every dollar donated goes directly to the horses for veterinary, (hoof care), rehabilitation expenses, quality nutrition and enrichment."
Walker urges community members to alert authorities as soon as possible if they see a horse in distress.
"If you see a horse in immediate need, please call local law enforcement and file a report. If you have a horse and are struggling or need help, please reach out to us and as many reputable rescue facilities as possible until you find someone who can help," Walker said. "Auctions can be a death sentence for these horses, and rescues are here to help. Many, like GRG Ranch, do not charge a surrender fee, so finding help can be much more accessible than you think. If you need help bridging the gap with their care until you can find help, please reach out to the Minnesota Horse Welfare Coalition for short-term assistance with hay and other needs."