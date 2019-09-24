Photo: Storm looms over metro suburbs
Photo by Jack Hammett

A tornado watch is in effect for much of Minnesota, including Scott, Carver and Hennepin counties, effective until 12 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, according to the National Weather Service in Chanhassen. 

The watch extends from the northeastern part of Nebraska, across much of Iowa, through the southeastern part of Minnesota and into the west-central Wisconsin. 

In addition to a possibility of tornadoes, the area could also experience large hail — possibly golf ball size. Thunderstorms are possible Thursday evening into Friday. The National Weather Service encourages residents to have more than one way set up to receive weather warnings. 

