Southwest News Media received 19 awards in the Minnesota Newspaper Association's 2018-2019 Better Newspaper Contest. Awards were given to staff members at the annual convention held in Brooklyn Park Jan. 30.
Southwest News Media is comprised of eight community papers, including the Chanhassen Villager, Chaska Herald, Eden Prairie News, Jordan Independent, Lakeshore Weekly News, Prior Lake American, Savage Pacer and Shakopee Valley News.
Southwest awards included:
First Place Awards
- Dan Huss, Eden Prairie News, Sports Feature Story
- Lara Bockenstedt, Chaska Herald, Business Story
- Maddie DeBilzan, Shakopee Valley News, Local Breaking News Coverage
- Dan Holtmeyer, Savage Pacer, News Photo
- Mark Olson, Chaska Herald, Photo Story
- Jessica Bidleman, Chaska Herald, Design Portfolio
- Chaska Herald, General Excellence
Second Place Awards
- Unsie Zuege, Chanhassen Villager, Business Story
- Melissa Turtinen, Maddie DeBilzan, Rachel Minske, Shakopee Valley News, Best Use of Video
- Melissa Turtinen, Lakeshore Weekly News, Government/Public Affairs Reporting
- Eden Prairie News, General Excellence
- Lakeshore Weekly News, General Excellence
- Christine Schuster, Dave Pyle New Journalist Award
Third Place Awards
- Chanhassen Villager, Typography & Design
- Chaska Herald, Editorial Page as a Whole
- Savage Pacer, General Reporting
- Michael Strasburg, Jordan Independent, Business Story
- Michael Strasburg, Jordan Independent, Hard News
- Jordan Independent, General Excellence
The 2018-2019 entries were judged according to weekly/daily circulation classes.