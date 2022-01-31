Waconia jumped out to a 46-24 lead at halftime before Chanhassen rallied with 47 second-half points in a 76-71 loss on the road on Jan. 28.
Callin Hake scored 37 points, topping the 500-mark for career rebounds, a program- and school-record, for the Storm.
Ava Stier and Audrey Swanson led the Wildcats with 24 and 18 points, respectively.
Chanhassen also got 14 points from Madi Hicks and 11 from Lauren Arnold for the Storm.
Callin Hake scored 33 points, one of three Chanhassen players in double figures, in an offensive shootout with St. Louis Park, an 83-77 girls basketball win on Jan. 26.
Hake enters play Jan. 28 with 1,945 career points.
While Hake stole the show, the play of supporting cast -- Lauren Arnold (13), Madi Hicks (12), and Elena Giles (eight) -- helped offset solid performances from Orioles' Shantell Harden (21) and Selam Maher (16).