Area golfers faced challenging golf courses, different weather conditions from day to day and the best fields of players this season in the state tournament June 14 and 15.
Class 3A
In her fifth and final state tournament of her high school career, Chanhassen senior Madi Hicks finished fourth as an individual. Heading into this season’s tournament, Hicks wanted to place within the top three in the state, but overall wanted to play better than she had at previous state tournaments in 2019 and 2021.
Hicks got off to a solid start in the first round, tied for fifth with two other players with a 75. Hicks was 10 shots off the leader Kathryn VanArragon from Blaine and seven back from third place.
In the second round, she broke away from three other players to jump into fourth place. Despite finishing tied for the low score during the final round with a 70, Hicks could not gain much ground on the top three and finished with a 145. VanArragon won with a 135 while Simley’s Isabella and Reese McCauley finished second and third respectively at 137 and 139.
Chaska also had a state participant on the girls side in junior Niki Reineke. Before the tournament, head coach Pam Schmillen said Reineke is a steady, consistent golfer, and it showed from day one to day two. Reineke shot 77 both rounds to place 13th overall in her first state tournament.
On the boys side of the tournament, Chanhassen was led by its youth in the first round to remain within striking distance of a top-three finish. The Storm were in fifth place and recorded a 309 with freshmen Andrew Ballou and senior Danny Renner each scoring 76. Freshmen Lucas Arntsen (78) and Cameron Stenzel (79) both broke 80 and were in the top 40 in the field.
Senior Zach Bloedorn had a similar performance in the state tournament as he did in the section tournament, coming on strong during the second round. After an 82 in the first round, Bloedorn bounced back to score a 72 in the second. Ballou and Renner shot 75 and 76 respectively on day two.
The Storm charged back to pass Lakeville North, but ultimately finished in fourth place with a 616. Edina won the state championship with a 589.
Class 2A
On the boys side, Holy Family Catholic looked to play their way into the top-three teams in the state after finishing fourth on day one with a 326. They were 15 shots back from leader Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, but only four back from third place.
The team flipped the switch during the second round of the tournament, as Holy Family Catholic recorded the only team score under 300 from the tournament (294) to finish second overall, four shots behind Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa. All four players that counted toward the day-two score finished under 80. Zac Beddor finished ninth overall with a 78 and a 73. Tully Super jumped from an 83 in the first round to a 71 in the second.
Southwest Christian had two boys qualify as individuals in Jacob Ferrin and Hayden Kleynhans. Ferrin was tied for the lead after the first round, tying St. Croix Lutheran’s Sam Udovich with a 71. Ultimately, Ferrin finished second with a 144 overall, two shots back from Udovich. Kleynhans recorded an 84 and 83 for a 167.
Kendall Hoag represented Southwest Christian on the girls side of the tournament. She finished with an 85 on the first day and a 39 through nine holes on the second to place 13th overall.