Minnetonka knew it was going to be in a tight contest with Prior Lake in the Section 2-4A quarterfinals Feb. 26.
It was likely going to come down to the final possessions in a 3-6 seed match-up.
A two-point game with under 3 1/2 minutes to play, eighth grader Emma Dasovich sank a pair of free throws. One possession later, she hit a 3-pointer.
Minnetonka would hang on for a 52-45 win over the Lakers, advancing to Saturday's semifinals at Chaska High School.
A slow start offensively, a 21-16 Skipper lead at halftime, Minnetonka worked the offensive glass, scoring 31 second-half points. They did it like they have all season, now 17-10 overall. With balance.
Sophie Haydon and Desiree Ware were in double figures with 15 and 10 points, but it was six Skippers in total that hit multiple baskets in the win.
Molly Oehme (eight points), Dasovich (seven), Piper Terry (six), and Ellah Durkee (five) added to the scoresheet for Minnetonka.
Haidyn Pitsch was the game's top scorer with 16 points for Prior Lake.
Minnetonka will meet Eden Prairie in the second semifinal at 3 p.m. on Feb. 29.
The two Lake Conference rivals split in the regular season, each winning at home. The Eagles scored 43 first-half points en route to a 75-62 win on Jan. 7 with the Skippers returning the favor, a 51-43 win on Jan. 31.
CHASKA 65, BLOOMINGTON JEFFERSON 21
Two lopsided regular season victories between the Metro West Conference champions in Chaska and six-win Bloomington Jefferson, the Feb. 26 Section 2-4A quarterfinal wasn't expected to be much of a contest.
Through 18 minutes, the Hawks made sure it wasn't.
A 39-12 lead at halftime, top-seeded Chaska cruised into the semifinals with a 65-21 home win.
Kelsey Willems netted a career-high 18 points with Kaylee Van Eps and Kennedy Sanders with 11 each. No Jaguar recorded more than five points.
Chaska (23-4) draws fourth seed Shakopee in Saturday's semifinals at 1 p.m. on the Hawks' home floor.
The Sabers pulled away from a seven-point halftime lead to beat Edina 61-41 on Feb. 26. Kelley Brennan and Natalie Holte were the top scorers with 21 and 14 points.
Shakopee (17-10) is led in scoring this season by Brennan (12.4) and Holte (11.9) with four other players averaging six or more points.
The Sabers, which upset Chaska in the 2019 section semifinals, also own one of four victories over the Hawks this season.
Shakopee topped Chaska 58-53 on Dec. 3 despite a game-high 24 points from Mallory Heyer 24. Holte and Maya Mitchell led the Sabers with 17 and 14 points.
Chaska's second-leading scorer, Sanders (12.4 ppg), was held without a point in the December meeting.
EDEN PRAIRIE 71, CHANHASSEN 48
Eden Prairie is the deepest team in Section 2-4A girls basketball. On Wednesday in the quarterfinal round, they showed just that.
The Eagles had three players in double figures, another three with six or more points, in a 71-48 win over seventh-seeded Chanhassen.
A three-point game at 17-14 halfway through the first half, by intermission the lead was 17 at 39-22.
Chanhassen had no answer for the play of Nneka Obiazor, who scored a game-high 21 points. Destinee Bursch and Nia Holloway added 12 and 10 points for the Eagles.
The Storm, 12-14 overall on the season, got 11 and 10 points, respectively, from its two seniors, Tori Tollefson and Julia Gronholz. Tollefson, a 1,000-point career scorer, was recently recognized as the program's all-time assists leader.
"Ran up against a good EP team. In this end of the season loss, it's tough to see the success we had. From game one until now we have grown mentally, became a family and recognized what a good team we are," Chanhassen first-year head coach Arthur Crutch said on Twitter. Thanks (Tori and Julia), best seniors out there."
Callin Hake also was in double figures for Chanhassen with 10 points.
Eden Prairie will face Minnetonka at 3 p.m. at Chaska High School on Saturday in the second semifinal